The Museum of Glass, with its slanted tower called the Hot Shop Amphitheater, is Tacoma's tribute to native son Dale Chihuly. It has art exhibits and glassblowing demonstrations. Chihuly's characteristically elaborate and colorful Bridge of Glass walkway connects the museum with the enormous copper-domed neobaroque 1911 Union Station.

On the third Thursday of the month the museum is open late and admission is free from 5pm to 8pm.