Spokane

Washington's second-biggest population center (edging out Tacoma by about 5000 people) is situated at the nexus of the Pacific Northwest's 'Inland Empire,' on the banks of the Spokane River. It's home to the impressive Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, which mounts thoughtful, world-class exhibitions on regional subjects, from paintings of the arctic wilderness to Native American beadwork to prints and sculptures by Inuit artists. There's also Gonzaga University, the 1974 World's Fair site, and a dramatic waterfall right in the middle of a well-preserved historic downtown core. There are plenty of rough edges left, but a patient visitor can find a lot of surprising beauty and charm in this oft-maligned city.

Spokane was also the childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby; a museum and theater bear his name, and the Historic Davenport Hotel has display cases of Crosby memorabilia in its lobby.

    Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

    In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…

    Riverside State Park

    This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's…

    Riverfront Park

    The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane…

    Spokane Falls

    The Upper and Lower Falls of the Spokane River, conveniently located right downtown, are not only visually impressive but also quite refreshing in summer,…

    Bing Crosby House

    The immortal Bing Crosby donated a comprehensive collection of his recordings and paraphernalia to alma mater Gonzaga University, and many of these items…

    Jundt Art Museum

    In the university art center at the end of Pearl St is this museum housing a good collection of classical sculpture and painting, as well as an 18ft…

    Spokane House Interpretive Center

    This interpretive center, 9.5 miles northwest of Spokane on Hwy 291, is housed in a fort from the earliest permanent non–Native American settlement…

    Looff Carousel

    Like a relic from an old-fashioned fairground, this 1909 hand-carved carousel is a kids' classic and, along with the larger-than-life Radio Flyer Wagon…

