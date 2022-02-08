In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…
Spokane
Washington's second-biggest population center (edging out Tacoma by about 5000 people) is situated at the nexus of the Pacific Northwest's 'Inland Empire,' on the banks of the Spokane River. It's home to the impressive Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, which mounts thoughtful, world-class exhibitions on regional subjects, from paintings of the arctic wilderness to Native American beadwork to prints and sculptures by Inuit artists. There's also Gonzaga University, the 1974 World's Fair site, and a dramatic waterfall right in the middle of a well-preserved historic downtown core. There are plenty of rough edges left, but a patient visitor can find a lot of surprising beauty and charm in this oft-maligned city.
Spokane was also the childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby; a museum and theater bear his name, and the Historic Davenport Hotel has display cases of Crosby memorabilia in its lobby.
- NNorthwest Museum of Arts & Culture
In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…
- RRiverside State Park
This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's…
- RRiverfront Park
The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane…
- SSpokane Falls
The Upper and Lower Falls of the Spokane River, conveniently located right downtown, are not only visually impressive but also quite refreshing in summer,…
- BBing Crosby House
The immortal Bing Crosby donated a comprehensive collection of his recordings and paraphernalia to alma mater Gonzaga University, and many of these items…
- JJundt Art Museum
In the university art center at the end of Pearl St is this museum housing a good collection of classical sculpture and painting, as well as an 18ft…
- MMonroe Street Bridge
Built in 1911 and one of the largest concrete arches in the US.
- SSpokane House Interpretive Center
This interpretive center, 9.5 miles northwest of Spokane on Hwy 291, is housed in a fort from the earliest permanent non–Native American settlement…
- LLooff Carousel
Like a relic from an old-fashioned fairground, this 1909 hand-carved carousel is a kids' classic and, along with the larger-than-life Radio Flyer Wagon…
