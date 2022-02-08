©Margaretha Maryk/Shutterstock

Southeastern Washington

Until the 1990s, this parched and remote corner of Washington had little to offer tourists beyond proximity to Idaho. Its arid landscape is characterized by the volcanic plateaus and denuded lava flows of the inhospitable 'Scablands' region, exposed by the Missoula floods at the end of the last ice age. It's not traditionally what you'd call scenic – although the gently rounded, wheat-covered hills of the Palouse region have masses of pastoral charm. Still, tourism wasn't really a thing here until a handful of pioneering winegrowers in and around Walla Walla began to recognize the area's potential, and before long the valley was producing wines that demanded to be taken seriously. Walla Walla wine tourism is now a major industry, and it's only a slight exaggeration to call the region a miniature, off-brand Napa.

Explore Southeastern Washington

  • P

    Palouse Falls State Park

    Fifty-four miles north of Walla Walla and 83 miles west of Pullman, off Hwy 261, this jaw-droppingly magnificent waterfall tumbles 198ft down a craggy,…

  • C

    Columbia Park

    At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…

  • R

    REACH Museum

    In a cool modern building overlooking Columbia Park, this hands-on museum focuses on local and regional history and the ecological impacts of human…

  • J

    Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

    Washington State University's art museum has a large permanent collection of mostly Northwestern art and stages several temporary exhibits each year of…

  • W

    Washington State University

    Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural…

  • F

    Fort Walla Walla Museum

    This museum occupies the fort's old cavalry stables, with a recreated pioneer village outside. The main exhibit hall contains displays on the Lewis and…

  • J

    Jacklin Collection Museum

    If you're a fan of geodes and thunder eggs, stop in at this museum in the School of the Environment, showcasing the more than 2000 specimens of petrified…

  • W

    Whitman Mission

    An erstwhile stop on the Oregon Trail, this is the site of what is widely known as the Whitman massacre: in 1847 white missionary Marcus Whitman and a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeastern Washington.

  • See

    Palouse Falls State Park

    Fifty-four miles north of Walla Walla and 83 miles west of Pullman, off Hwy 261, this jaw-droppingly magnificent waterfall tumbles 198ft down a craggy,…

  • See

    Columbia Park

    At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…

  • See

    REACH Museum

    In a cool modern building overlooking Columbia Park, this hands-on museum focuses on local and regional history and the ecological impacts of human…

  • See

    Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

    Washington State University's art museum has a large permanent collection of mostly Northwestern art and stages several temporary exhibits each year of…

  • See

    Washington State University

    Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural…

  • See

    Fort Walla Walla Museum

    This museum occupies the fort's old cavalry stables, with a recreated pioneer village outside. The main exhibit hall contains displays on the Lewis and…

  • See

    Jacklin Collection Museum

    If you're a fan of geodes and thunder eggs, stop in at this museum in the School of the Environment, showcasing the more than 2000 specimens of petrified…

  • See

    Whitman Mission

    An erstwhile stop on the Oregon Trail, this is the site of what is widely known as the Whitman massacre: in 1847 white missionary Marcus Whitman and a…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Southeastern Washington

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.