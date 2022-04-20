Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
San Juan Islands
Leafy hedgerows, soporific settlements and winding lanes with few cars. Where the heck are you? Not in continental America, surely. The answer is both 'yes' and 'no.' The San Juan Islands, a nebulous archipelago of approximately 172 landfalls, islets and eagle perches that lie splayed between the mouth of Puget Sound and Vancouver Island, BC, conjure up images of a sleepy American throwback where the clock last chimed in the 1970s, ’60s or even ’50s, depending on where you dock.
A laid-back and peaceful attitude is the archipelago's greatest hallmark in communities where cars are left unlocked and motorists offer salutary waves. Don't come for the Starbucks and casinos (there aren't any); come instead for the fishing, whale-watching, beachcombing, sailing, hiking, cycling, paddling, crabbing, clamming, philosophizing and memorable, psychedelic sunsets. The farm-to-table cuisine becomes even more sublime in the low-key atmosphere, especially when paired with Washington wines.
Explore San Juan Islands
- SSpencer Spit State Park
Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
- Moran State Park
In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…
- TTurtleback Mountain Preserve
Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…
- LLime Kiln Point State Park
Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view…
- SSan Juan Island National Historical Park (American Camp)
On the southern flank of the island, the American Camp hosts a small visitor center and is a good place to start your historical excursion. Among the…
- SSan Juan Island National Historical Park
Known more for their scenery than their history, the San Juans nonetheless hide one of the 19th century's oddest political confrontations, the so-called …
- WWhale Museum
If you have time for only one sight, visit the excellent Whale Museum, a small but cleverly arranged space dedicated to the life of the orca (killer whale…
- SSan Juan Historical Museum
In an 1890s farmhouse on the outskirts of Friday Harbor, the San Juan Historical Museum commemorates early pioneer life on San Juan Island. While the…
- SSan Juan Island National Historical Park (English Camp)
English Camp, 9 miles northwest of Friday Harbor, contains the remains of British military facilities dating from the 1860s. A path from the parking area…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San Juan Islands.
See
Spencer Spit State Park
Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
See
Moran State Park
In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…
See
Turtleback Mountain Preserve
Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…
See
Lime Kiln Point State Park
Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view…
See
San Juan Island National Historical Park (American Camp)
On the southern flank of the island, the American Camp hosts a small visitor center and is a good place to start your historical excursion. Among the…
See
San Juan Island National Historical Park
Known more for their scenery than their history, the San Juans nonetheless hide one of the 19th century's oddest political confrontations, the so-called …
See
Whale Museum
If you have time for only one sight, visit the excellent Whale Museum, a small but cleverly arranged space dedicated to the life of the orca (killer whale…
See
San Juan Historical Museum
In an 1890s farmhouse on the outskirts of Friday Harbor, the San Juan Historical Museum commemorates early pioneer life on San Juan Island. While the…
See
San Juan Island National Historical Park (English Camp)
English Camp, 9 miles northwest of Friday Harbor, contains the remains of British military facilities dating from the 1860s. A path from the parking area…
Guidebooks
Learn more about San Juan Islands
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.