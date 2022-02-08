Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
Olympic Peninsula & Washington Coast
The Olympic Peninsula is an unblemished wilderness of the highest order, with an interior that brings to mind a unicorn fantasy novel and an end-of-the-continent coastline that makes Big Sur look positively calm. Then there's the precipitation. While Seattleites whine about a little winter drizzle, the Hoh Rain Forest is drowning in up to 200in of rain a year. There's an upside to all this water, of course: it's green here, a thousand verdant shades of it, if you stare hard enough. And it's virgin, too. Untouched in over a millennium are sapphire lakes, rarely climbed mountains, and ancient cedar and spruce trees older than most of Europe's medieval castles. It took a lucrative series of vampire novels to put the Olympic Peninsula on the world's radar, but Twilight is only 1% of what this wild, fog-shrouded landmass is about.
Explore Olympic Peninsula & Washington Coast
- VVancouver National Historic Reserve
Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
- FFort Vancouver Historic Site
At this reconstructed fort, park rangers and actors in period costume skillfully summon the era from 1825 to 1845, when it served as headquarters of the…
- WWashington State Capitol
Olympia's capitol complex is set in a 30-acre park overlooking Capitol Lake with the Olympic Mountains glistening in the background. The campus' crowning…
- OOlympic National Park
Declared a national monument in 1909 and a national park in 1938, the 1406-sq-mile Olympic National Park shelters one of the world's few temperate…
- OOlympic National Park (Coastal Strip)
This section of Olympic National Park consists of a 73-mile stretch of wilderness along the coast, much of it inaccessible unless you hike your way in…
- LLake Quinault
The enchanting Quinault River Valley is one of Olympic National Park's least crowded corners. Clustered around the deep-blue glacial waters of Lake…
- LLake Crescent
If you're heading anticlockwise on the Olympic loop from Port Angeles toward Forks, one of the first scenic surprises to leap out at you is luminous Lake…
- FFort Worden State Park
This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…
- HHands On Children's Museum
This $9-million facility is the ne plus ultra of interactive fun for kids. Highlights include a climbable eagle's nest – a slide tumbles down from here to…
