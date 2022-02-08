This revamped museum is spread over three buildings: historic Whatcom City Hall (built in 1892), the adjacent Syre Education Center (photo archives, open…
Bellingham
Imagine a slightly less gentrified slice of Portland, OR, broken off and towed 250 miles to the north. Welcome to laid-back Bellingham, a green, liberal and famously livable settlement that has a distinctly libertine, nothing-is-too-weird ethos. Mild in both manners and weather, the city is an unlikely alliance of espresso-sipping students, venerable retirees and all-weather triathletes, with brewpubs on every corner.
Historically, Bellingham was four different towns – Fairhaven, Sehome, Whatcom and Bellingham – that amalgamated into a single metro area in the late 19th century. Despite vestiges of its industrial past along the waterfront, and a flirtation with out-of-town 1980s mall development directed mainly toward bargain-hunting Canadians, Bellingham's downtown has been revitalized in recent years with intra-urban trails, stylishly refurbished warehouses, independent food co-ops, tasty brunch spots and – in genteel Fairhaven – a rejuvenated historic district.
Explore Bellingham
See
Whatcom Museum of History & Art
This revamped museum is spread over three buildings: historic Whatcom City Hall (built in 1892), the adjacent Syre Education Center (photo archives, open…
See
Whatcom Falls Park
You might feel like you've wandered into the North Cascades when you venture into this enormous wooded park. The wild region bisects Bellingham's eastern…
See
Western Washington University
Founded in 1893 as a teacher training institute, WWU was redesignated as a university in 1977. The WWU Visitors Information Center can provide details of…
See
SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention
This museum showcases more than 2000 exhibits relating to the early days of electricity and the golden age of radio. And if you're over 18 and willing to…
See
Western Gallery
The collection in this Western Washington University gallery includes tapestries by Alexander Calder and several paintings by key nature-focused Northwest…
See
Lynden Pioneer Museum
Dive into Lynden's Dutch heritage.
