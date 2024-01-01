This building from 1774 is an excellent example of late colonial architecture. Find it adjacent to the Virginia Tech campus.
Smithfield Plantation
Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.5 MILES
Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
29.32 MILES
The Blue Ridge Mountains form an attractive backdrop at this winery 13 miles southwest of Floyd. Head to the swish tasting room to try the signature Black…
27.48 MILES
The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…
27.41 MILES
The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…
Harrison Museum of African American Culture
27.41 MILES
Inside Center in the Square, this museum has displays about local African American culture and traditional and contemporary African art.
Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park
27.67 MILES
Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to…
Nearby Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia attractions
27.41 MILES
The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…
2. Harrison Museum of African American Culture
27.41 MILES
Inside Center in the Square, this museum has displays about local African American culture and traditional and contemporary African art.
27.48 MILES
The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…
27.5 MILES
Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
5. Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park
27.67 MILES
Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to…
29.32 MILES
The Blue Ridge Mountains form an attractive backdrop at this winery 13 miles southwest of Floyd. Head to the swish tasting room to try the signature Black…