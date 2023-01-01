Chateau Morrisette

The Blue Ridge Mountains form an attractive backdrop at this winery 13 miles southwest of Floyd. Head to the swish tasting room to try the signature Black Dog dry red or the Our Dog Blue, a blend of riesling, Traminette and Vidal Blanc. There's also a restaurant (open 11am to 2pm Wednesday and Thursday, to 8pm Friday and Saturday, and to 3pm Sunday) serving a cheese and charcuterie plate ($19) and burgers ($13 to $15) at lunch and more upmarket fare at dinner (mains $28 to $40).