What's with the name? Well, the park grounds contain a huge amount of staurolite, a mineral that crystallizes at 60 or 90 degree angles, giving it a cross-like structure. Legend has it the cruciform rocks are the tears shed by faeries who learned of the death of Christ.

What else is here? Most folks come for 168-acre Philpott Lake, created as a byproduct reservoir after the Army Corps of Engineers completed the Philpott Dam back in 1952. The mountain waters of the lake are a popular spot for swimming (adult/child three to 12 years $4/3) and fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass. Some 10 miles of multiuse trails wend their way around the dark blue waters. There's also camping and cabins if you want to spend the night; check www.dcr.virginia.gov for fees and booking details.

Get here by taking SR-758 south to US 58 eastbound; follow for 11 miles to VA-8. Take VA-8 to VA-57 and follow that road eastbound to Fairy Stone State Park.