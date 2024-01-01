Jacob Hamblin Home

St George

LoginSave

For an evocative picture of the Mormon pioneer experience, head 5 miles north of town to Santa Clara and the 1863 Jacob Hamblin Home, where orchards still grow.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A vista in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah

    Snow Canyon State Park

    6.18 MILES

    Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…

  • Pine Valley Wilderness Area

    Pine Valley Wilderness Area

    19.99 MILES

    Mountains rise sharply in the 70-sq-mile Pine Valley Wilderness Area in the Dixie National Forest, 32 miles northwest of St George off Hwy 18. The highest…

  • Dinosaur Discovery Site

    Dinosaur Discovery Site

    7.32 MILES

    St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…

  • St George Children's Museum

    St George Children's Museum

    4.67 MILES

    St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…

  • La Verkin Overlook

    La Verkin Overlook

    22.72 MILES

    West of Virgin on Hwy 9, before La Verkin, a 1.5-mile gravel-and-dirt road leads south to La Verkin Overlook. Stop for a fantastic 360-degree view of the…

  • Wells Fargo Building

    Wells Fargo Building

    18.17 MILES

    In the ghost town of Silver Reef, the restored 1878 Wells Fargo building houses a museum and art gallery. Diagrams of the rough-and-tumble town and silver…

  • Brigham Young Winter Home

    Brigham Young Winter Home

    4.49 MILES

    A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…

  • Town Square Park

    Town Square Park

    4.64 MILES

    The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.

View more attractions

Nearby St George attractions

1. Brigham Young Winter Home

4.49 MILES

A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…

2. Town Square Park

4.64 MILES

The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.

3. St George Children's Museum

4.67 MILES

St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…

5. St George Temple

5.12 MILES

The 1877 Mormon Temple, Utah’s first, has a visitor center offering free tours.

6. Snow Canyon State Park

6.18 MILES

Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…

7. Dinosaur Discovery Site

7.32 MILES

St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…

8. Wells Fargo Building

18.17 MILES

In the ghost town of Silver Reef, the restored 1878 Wells Fargo building houses a museum and art gallery. Diagrams of the rough-and-tumble town and silver…