For an evocative picture of the Mormon pioneer experience, head 5 miles north of town to Santa Clara and the 1863 Jacob Hamblin Home, where orchards still grow.
Jacob Hamblin Home
St George
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.18 MILES
Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…
19.99 MILES
Mountains rise sharply in the 70-sq-mile Pine Valley Wilderness Area in the Dixie National Forest, 32 miles northwest of St George off Hwy 18. The highest…
7.32 MILES
St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…
4.67 MILES
St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…
22.72 MILES
West of Virgin on Hwy 9, before La Verkin, a 1.5-mile gravel-and-dirt road leads south to La Verkin Overlook. Stop for a fantastic 360-degree view of the…
18.17 MILES
In the ghost town of Silver Reef, the restored 1878 Wells Fargo building houses a museum and art gallery. Diagrams of the rough-and-tumble town and silver…
4.49 MILES
A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…
4.64 MILES
The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.
Nearby St George attractions
4.49 MILES
A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…
4.64 MILES
The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.
3. St George Children's Museum
4.67 MILES
St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…
4. Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum
4.67 MILES
Two floors packed full of pioneer artifacts, furniture, photographs, quilts, guns and so on.
5.12 MILES
The 1877 Mormon Temple, Utah’s first, has a visitor center offering free tours.
6.18 MILES
Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…
7.32 MILES
St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…
18.17 MILES
In the ghost town of Silver Reef, the restored 1878 Wells Fargo building houses a museum and art gallery. Diagrams of the rough-and-tumble town and silver…