Mountain Meadows Massacre Monument

About 12 miles north of Veyo on Hwy 18 stands a remote monument to one of the darkest incidents in the Mormon settlement of Utah. In 1857, for reasons that remain unclear, Mormons and local Native Americans killed about 120 non-Mormon pioneers – including women and children – who were migrating through the area. The simple, freely accessible monument, maintained by the LDS, is well-kept and provides some information. On September 11, 2011 it was declared a national historic landmark.

If you're interested in finding out more about the incident, the book Massacre at Mountain Meadows by Ronald Walker and documentaries such as Burying the Past: Legacy of the Mountain Meadows Massacre fully illuminate the subject. Honestly, the story is a lot more compelling than the sight.