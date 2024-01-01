Two miles west of town, the centerpiece of this state park is a 130-acre lake. Hike uphill about a mile on an interpretive route to see pieces of colorful petrified wood, millions of years old. Follow another short interpretive trail for further examples. The sites at the campground are reservable; showers available.
Escalante Petrified Forest State Park
Southwestern Utah
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument
17.74 MILES
This 2656-sq-mile monument, established in 1996, is tucked between Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park and Glen Canyon National…
29.96 MILES
Off Bryce Canyon Scenic Dr, Fairyland offers views north toward the Aquarius Plateau and hoodoos at all stages of evolution, from fin to crumbling tower…
27.27 MILES
Dozens of red, pink and white sandstone chimneys highlight this colorful state park, named for its photogenic landscape by the National Geographic Society…
14.08 MILES
This petite museum protects the Coomb's Site, excavated in the 1950s and inhabited from AD 1130 to 1175. The minimal ruins aren't as evocative as some in…
Box–Death Hollow Wilderness Area
10.44 MILES
This ruggedly beautiful wilderness area surrounds Hell's Backbone Rd. The 15.5-mile backpack Boulder Mail Trail follows the mule route the post used to…
11.94 MILES
Recreation area with campgrounds and trails leading to waterfalls.
