Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument

This 2656-sq-mile monument, established in 1996, is tucked between Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Tourist infrastructure is minimal, leaving a vast, remote desert for adventurous travelers who have the time and necessary outdoor equipment to explore. In December 2017, President Trump used a controversial executive order to alter the borders of the park, reducing its size to 1568 sq miles.

At the time of writing, the presidential proclamation was being challenged in court. Check the BLM homepage for the latest details.