This petite museum protects the Coomb's Site, excavated in the 1950s and inhabited from AD 1130 to 1175. The minimal ruins aren't as evocative as some in southeastern Utah, but it's well worth seeing the re-created six-room pueblo and excellent exhibits about the Ancestral Puebloan peoples. Get backcountry road updates and backcountry permits at a seasonal information desk staffed by rangers.