Just east of the visitor center on Hwy 24, look for the parking lot for freely accessible petroglyphs; these are the rock-art carvings that convinced archaeologists that the Fremont Indians were a group distinct from the Ancestral Puebloans. Follow the roadside boardwalk to see several panels.
Fremont Petroglyphs
Southwestern Utah
4.06 MILES
Termed 'the land of the sleeping rainbow' by Native Americans, this colorful desert landscape encompasses buttes and canyons replete with rock art, Mormon…
Fruita Rural Historic District
0.3 MILES
Fruita (froo-tuh) is a cool, green oasis, where shade-giving cottonwoods and fruit-bearing trees line the Fremont River's banks. The first Mormon…
Panorama Point & Gooseneck Overlook
3.09 MILES
Two miles west of the visitor center off Hwy 24, a short, unpaved road heads to Panorama Point and Gooseneck Overlook. The dizzying 800ft-high viewpoints…
2.01 MILES
A 1.5-mile trails ascends 950ft to a spectacular red-rock arch.
27.84 MILES
This petite museum protects the Coomb's Site, excavated in the 1950s and inhabited from AD 1130 to 1175. The minimal ruins aren't as evocative as some in…
29.15 MILES
More than 300 miles of trails cover this mountainous forest; 4WD roads lead north of town around Thousand Lake Mountain (11,306ft). Hwy 72, 16 miles west…
0.37 MILES
Across the road from the blacksmith shop (just a shed with period equipment) in the Fruita Rural -Historic District is the Ripple Rock Nature Center, a…
0.42 MILES
The Gifford Homestead is an old homestead museum where you can also buy ice cream, artisan breads and preserves made from the orchard fruit. Don't skip…
