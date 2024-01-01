Fremont Petroglyphs

Southwestern Utah

LoginSave

Just east of the visitor center on Hwy 24, look for the parking lot for freely accessible petroglyphs; these are the rock-art carvings that convinced archaeologists that the Fremont Indians were a group distinct from the Ancestral Puebloans. Follow the roadside boardwalk to see several panels.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Castle, Capitol Reef National Park.

    Capitol Reef National Park

    4.06 MILES

    Termed 'the land of the sleeping rainbow' by Native Americans, this colorful desert landscape encompasses buttes and canyons replete with rock art, Mormon…

  • Fruita Rural Historic District

    Fruita Rural Historic District

    0.3 MILES

    Fruita (froo-tuh) is a cool, green oasis, where shade-giving cottonwoods and fruit-bearing trees line the Fremont River's banks. The first Mormon…

  • Panorama Point & Gooseneck Overlook

    Panorama Point & Gooseneck Overlook

    3.09 MILES

    Two miles west of the visitor center off Hwy 24, a short, unpaved road heads to Panorama Point and Gooseneck Overlook. The dizzying 800ft-high viewpoints…

  • Cassidy Arch

    Cassidy Arch

    2.01 MILES

    A 1.5-mile trails ascends 950ft to a spectacular red-rock arch.

  • Anasazi State Park Museum

    Anasazi State Park Museum

    27.84 MILES

    This petite museum protects the Coomb's Site, excavated in the 1950s and inhabited from AD 1130 to 1175. The minimal ruins aren't as evocative as some in…

  • Fishlake National Forest

    Fishlake National Forest

    29.15 MILES

    More than 300 miles of trails cover this mountainous forest; 4WD roads lead north of town around Thousand Lake Mountain (11,306ft). Hwy 72, 16 miles west…

  • Ripple Rock Nature Center

    Ripple Rock Nature Center

    0.37 MILES

    Across the road from the blacksmith shop (just a shed with period equipment) in the Fruita Rural -Historic District is the Ripple Rock Nature Center, a…

  • Gifford Homestead

    Gifford Homestead

    0.42 MILES

    The Gifford Homestead is an old homestead museum where you can also buy ice cream, artisan breads and preserves made from the orchard fruit. Don't skip…

View more attractions

Nearby Southwestern Utah attractions

1. Fruita Rural Historic District

0.3 MILES

Fruita (froo-tuh) is a cool, green oasis, where shade-giving cottonwoods and fruit-bearing trees line the Fremont River's banks. The first Mormon…

2. Ripple Rock Nature Center

0.37 MILES

Across the road from the blacksmith shop (just a shed with period equipment) in the Fruita Rural -Historic District is the Ripple Rock Nature Center, a…

3. Gifford Homestead

0.42 MILES

The Gifford Homestead is an old homestead museum where you can also buy ice cream, artisan breads and preserves made from the orchard fruit. Don't skip…

4. Cassidy Arch

2.01 MILES

A 1.5-mile trails ascends 950ft to a spectacular red-rock arch.

5. Panorama Point & Gooseneck Overlook

3.09 MILES

Two miles west of the visitor center off Hwy 24, a short, unpaved road heads to Panorama Point and Gooseneck Overlook. The dizzying 800ft-high viewpoints…

6. Capitol Reef National Park

4.06 MILES

Termed 'the land of the sleeping rainbow' by Native Americans, this colorful desert landscape encompasses buttes and canyons replete with rock art, Mormon…

8. Pioneer Register

6.85 MILES

Pioneers left carved names and dates on canyon walls while passing through Capitol Gorge.