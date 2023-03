More than 300 miles of trails cover this mountainous forest; 4WD roads lead north of town around Thousand Lake Mountain (11,306ft). Hwy 72, 16 miles west of town in Loa, is a paved route through the same area. Fish Lake, a giant trout fishery, is 21 miles northwest of Loa, off Hwy 25. Check with the Fremont River/Loa Ranger District Office for info.