No, Maryland-born Harriet Tubman never made it to Macon, but founder Richard Keil was so inspired by her work on the Underground Railroad that he named this gallery of African American art and culture in her honor. A selection of art inspired by Tubman is a highlight and shares the 49,000 feet of museum space with exhibits on Jim Crow and the Civil Rights era, and contemporary African American art from the likes of Kojo Griffin and OL Samuels.