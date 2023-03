More than 3000 acres of this farm are dedicated to the cultivation of peaches and pecans. You can stock up on the fruits and nuts themselves, but you may also wish to consider the peach salsa, peach cobbler jam (yum!), peach ice cream and peach hot sauce. Embrace the peach!

There's a cafe and bakery on site serving pulled pork sandwiches and peach-inspired deserts. Farm tours are available in June and July, when the pickings are at their peak.