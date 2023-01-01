Novelist Flannery O'Connor was raised on this 544-acre estate. After attending the Writers Workshop at the University of Iowa, she returned to this pretty home, set amid a quilt of beautiful, wooded hills, to write. The home, grounds and outbuildings were restored in June 2018. Hourly tours give info on O'Connor's short yet prolific career.

Before she was cut down by lupus at the age of 39, O'Connor published two novels and two short story collections, and won the National Book Award for The Complete Stories, published posthumously. Place was always an important element of her work, and it is fascinating to think of the ways Andalusia influenced her. Milledgeville is about 90 miles southeast of metro Atlanta.