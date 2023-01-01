Step back to a time long before the invention of air conditioning made the plains safe for city slickers at Buffalo Gap Historic Village. This living-history museum has almost two dozen buildings, themed for the 1880s, 1905 and 1925. Volunteers bring the past to life, although everybody smells too fresh. Check out the old courthouse, the log cabin that's the oldest structure in the area, a train station, church, doctor's office and filling station.