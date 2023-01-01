Reason enough to stop if you're any place near Abilene, Frontier Texas! makes 100 years of frontier history (1780–1880) possibly more interesting than the real thing. The museum also serves as the main visitor information center for the region.

Life-size holograms and other special effects take you inside a buffalo stampede, next to a conniving card shark and at home on a firefly-filled range. Hairs will raise on your arms at the appearance of Comanche chief Esihabitu. New exhibits include a video overview of the collection and a detailed look at the natural landscape before the arrival of humans.