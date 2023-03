Play Wile E Coyote and go looking for road runners at 529-acre Abilene State Park, which is 4 miles southwest of Buffalo Gap. Attractions include hiking, bird-watching and wildlife viewing (armadillos, white-tailed deer, Mississippi kite, hummingbirds and more).

The campground has 102 campsites ($12 to $20 per night) including the most atmospheric: 12 tent-only sites. Reserve in advance. There's also a large public swimming pool.