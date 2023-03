This fine museum complex includes three distinct collections housed in the former Grace Hotel (1909), once the grandest in Abilene. It features periodically changing art exhibitions and displays on Abilene's history from 1900 through 1950 with artifacts and photographs.

It's heavy on railroad and military memorabilia plus what home life was like in a simpler time. An on-site children's museum has fun science experiments, including one where you can ponder gravity.