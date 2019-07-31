The word hipster is overused when describing East Nashville. Yes, many of its youthful new residents can be found making small-batch foods, donning eclectic vintage apparel, brewing creative beers and sipping complex coffees. But the neighborhood holds a true cross-section of the community, from working class to tech nerd. Despite that diversity, the residents here share one trait: passion. Come to appreciate their creativity – shop the pop-up retailers, sample the specialty chocolate, try a dish in the farm-friendly eatery, and sip the seasonal brews. For lush natural distractions, hit Shelby Bottoms Park.