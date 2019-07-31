Open to pedestrians and cyclists, this sturdy bridge links Shelby Bottoms Park and its greenway with Two Rivers Park and the Stones River greenway. It's a…
East Nashville
The word hipster is overused when describing East Nashville. Yes, many of its youthful new residents can be found making small-batch foods, donning eclectic vintage apparel, brewing creative beers and sipping complex coffees. But the neighborhood holds a true cross-section of the community, from working class to tech nerd. Despite that diversity, the residents here share one trait: passion. Come to appreciate their creativity – shop the pop-up retailers, sample the specialty chocolate, try a dish in the farm-friendly eatery, and sip the seasonal brews. For lush natural distractions, hit Shelby Bottoms Park.
Explore East Nashville
- CCumberland River Pedestrian Bridge
Open to pedestrians and cyclists, this sturdy bridge links Shelby Bottoms Park and its greenway with Two Rivers Park and the Stones River greenway. It's a…
- SShelby Bottoms Nature Center
For a primer on the flora and fauna that live in East Nashville's green spaces, head to this park facility, which features a range of displays and free…
- FFatherland District Mural
This colorful mural celebrates the Fatherland District shopping area. It's one of several murals place-marking neighborhoods and shopping districts in…
- RRed Arrow Gallery
Featuring early and mid-career artists, this small gallery has a laser focus on Nashville's developing art scene.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Nashville.
See
Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge
Open to pedestrians and cyclists, this sturdy bridge links Shelby Bottoms Park and its greenway with Two Rivers Park and the Stones River greenway. It's a…
See
Shelby Bottoms Nature Center
For a primer on the flora and fauna that live in East Nashville's green spaces, head to this park facility, which features a range of displays and free…
See
Fatherland District Mural
This colorful mural celebrates the Fatherland District shopping area. It's one of several murals place-marking neighborhoods and shopping districts in…
See
Red Arrow Gallery
Featuring early and mid-career artists, this small gallery has a laser focus on Nashville's developing art scene.