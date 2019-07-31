Lower Broadway is downtown's country heart, thumping with shops, restaurants and honky-tonks. South of Lower Broadway is SoBro, revitalized by the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Printers Alley, just west of 2nd Ave N, is a narrow cobblestoned lane known for its nightlife. Along the Cumberland River, Riverfront Park and, across the pedestrian bridge, Cumberland Park are landscaped promenades, home to a greenway, a dog park and a new amphitheater. The Gulch, once industrial, has gone glossy with hip restaurants and upscale shops, while microbreweries cluster in the Brewery District.