Downtown & the Gulch

Lower Broadway is downtown's country heart, thumping with shops, restaurants and honky-tonks. South of Lower Broadway is SoBro, revitalized by the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Printers Alley, just west of 2nd Ave N, is a narrow cobblestoned lane known for its nightlife. Along the Cumberland River, Riverfront Park and, across the pedestrian bridge, Cumberland Park are landscaped promenades, home to a greenway, a dog park and a new amphitheater. The Gulch, once industrial, has gone glossy with hip restaurants and upscale shops, while microbreweries cluster in the Brewery District.

Explore Downtown & the Gulch

  • Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

    This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…

  • C

    Cumberland Park

    This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…

  • Nashville Public Library – Downtown

    For an excellent overview of the Civil Rights movement in Nashville, check out the Civil Rights Collection, a permanent exhibit in the 2nd-floor galleries…

  • Frist Art Museum

    A top-notch post office turned art museum and complex, hosting traveling exhibitions of everything from American folk art to Picasso, and as off-the-wall…

  • J

    John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

    For a photogenic view of Nashville's skyline, stroll to the middle of this lovely truss bridge across the Cumberland River. Seigenthaler, longtime editor…

  • 5

    5th Ave of the Arts

    Home to several visual art galleries, Nashville’s premier art district is just a quick walk up from the honky-tonks on Broadway. This historic block is…

  • R

    Riverfront Park

    This narrow park sits between downtown and the Cumberland River. Take your pooch for a romp in the dog park, have a picnic as you watch the barges from…

  • S

    Schermerhorn Symphony Center

    Fronted by six majestic pillars, this grand neoclassic concert hall was completed in 2006 at a cost of $123.5 million. It hosts the Nashville Symphony as…

  • T

    Tennessee State Museum

    This engaging museum, which moved into spiffy new digs in 2018, offers a worthy, balanced look at the state's past, with Native American handicrafts,…

