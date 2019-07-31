This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…
Downtown & the Gulch
Lower Broadway is downtown's country heart, thumping with shops, restaurants and honky-tonks. South of Lower Broadway is SoBro, revitalized by the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Printers Alley, just west of 2nd Ave N, is a narrow cobblestoned lane known for its nightlife. Along the Cumberland River, Riverfront Park and, across the pedestrian bridge, Cumberland Park are landscaped promenades, home to a greenway, a dog park and a new amphitheater. The Gulch, once industrial, has gone glossy with hip restaurants and upscale shops, while microbreweries cluster in the Brewery District.
- Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…
- CCumberland Park
This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…
- Nashville Public Library – Downtown
For an excellent overview of the Civil Rights movement in Nashville, check out the Civil Rights Collection, a permanent exhibit in the 2nd-floor galleries…
- Frist Art Museum
A top-notch post office turned art museum and complex, hosting traveling exhibitions of everything from American folk art to Picasso, and as off-the-wall…
- JJohn Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
For a photogenic view of Nashville's skyline, stroll to the middle of this lovely truss bridge across the Cumberland River. Seigenthaler, longtime editor…
- 55th Ave of the Arts
Home to several visual art galleries, Nashville’s premier art district is just a quick walk up from the honky-tonks on Broadway. This historic block is…
- RRiverfront Park
This narrow park sits between downtown and the Cumberland River. Take your pooch for a romp in the dog park, have a picnic as you watch the barges from…
- SSchermerhorn Symphony Center
Fronted by six majestic pillars, this grand neoclassic concert hall was completed in 2006 at a cost of $123.5 million. It hosts the Nashville Symphony as…
- TTennessee State Museum
This engaging museum, which moved into spiffy new digs in 2018, offers a worthy, balanced look at the state's past, with Native American handicrafts,…
