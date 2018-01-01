ATV Tour- Half Day

This tour rises to an elevation of about 3500 feet with spectacular views of lakes and different mountain ranges, you’ll climb high enough to reach the Major Sand Dunes and have time to do what we refer to as Sand Ballet an experience you will never forget! There is a box canyon you ride through on your way down the mountain that was surly a hiding place for the outlaws back in the day. This tour is a bit of a diggin’ in the dirt tour, however it is your choice if you want to wear that dirt home or not! Each person is at their own comfort level and nobody is ever asked to do anything more than they are comfortable with. Remember we are all about safety and fun!!!! This tour can also be modified easily for the first time or family rides.