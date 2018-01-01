Welcome to Southwestern Utah
Note that getting to some of the most noteworthy sites can be quite an uphill hike, and elevation changes in the region – mountainous highs to desert lows – pose a weather challenge. But any effort you make usually more than pays off with a stunning view of our eroding and ever-changing earth.
Top experiences in Southwestern Utah
Southwestern Utah activities
Grand Canyon and Historic Homestead Tour
You and your party will be picked up in the wonderful city of St. George, Utah right at your hotel or you can meet the shuttle at two locations. The first stop will be at Pipe Springs where you can buy snacks and goodies, and use the restroom. Then away you go on the back country roads of the Arizona Strip! You will ride in comfort while you enjoy the beautiful vistas. You will stop at The Old Dueling Sevens Ranch House, a historic homestead. Then you'll drive the "Bumpy Terrain" to an overlook of the Grand Canyon where you and your group can explore, hike, take photos and eat lunch provided by your tour guide. From there, you can hike to see ancient Indian petroglyphs. Then, after one more beautiful overlook of the valley, your guide will begin the journey back to St. George.
ATV Tour- Half Day
This tour rises to an elevation of about 3500 feet with spectacular views of lakes and different mountain ranges, you’ll climb high enough to reach the Major Sand Dunes and have time to do what we refer to as Sand Ballet an experience you will never forget! There is a box canyon you ride through on your way down the mountain that was surly a hiding place for the outlaws back in the day. This tour is a bit of a diggin’ in the dirt tour, however it is your choice if you want to wear that dirt home or not! Each person is at their own comfort level and nobody is ever asked to do anything more than they are comfortable with. Remember we are all about safety and fun!!!! This tour can also be modified easily for the first time or family rides.
Petroglyph Tour
During your tour with us you will experience:-Petroglyphs- you will love the Ancient Petroglyphs at Little Black Mountain left over an 8,000 year period by the Fremont, Anasazi and Paiute Indians.-Glitter Mountain- you'll get to explore the Gypsum Mine also known as Glitter Mountain, where you can gather some of your own crystals.-Historical Fort- visit the historical remains of Fort Pearce which served to protect the pioneers during the Utah Black Hawk War.-Dinosaur Tracks- explore Warner Valley Dinosaur tracks where you can compare the size of your shoe with a Eubrontes track possibly made by a Tyrannosaurus Dinosaur. -Play in the red sand dunes, different than anything else on earth.We provide Snacks and Ice Cold water bottlesThings you'll want to Bring-• Sun Glasses• Hat• Jacket (unless it’s the middle of summer)• You'll definitely want a camera• We provide water but if you have other non-alcoholic beverages you’d like to bring we typically have cooler space for them.
Mt Trumbull Day Trip
Life in the desert was a struggle for early settlers of the Arizona Strip but Mount Trumbull provided these people not only the chance to survive but to help build a thriving city in Saint George. The Mount Trumbull tour will show visitors how this rugged area helped the settlers of Southern Utah create a successful life in the desert.The timber used to build the Saint George LDS Temple was harvested from Mount Trumbull and visitors will be able to see where this was done and learn how this lumber was then brought to Saint George. During this 4-6 hour tour visitors will have many opportunities for photography as well as time for hiking and exploring the Mount Trumbull area and enjoy the wildlife found in this area.
ATV Tour- Full Day
Meet your guide at 8am (9am during winter months) at Sand Hollow State Park. After a demonstration on how to operate the ATV, follow your guide as you set out on your adventure. This tour covers 27-30 miles within the park. Enjoy the scenic red sandstone landscape as you head in the direction of an area where the rock formations look prehistoric. See if you can spot the rocks with faces, creatures, ships and other oddities. Take a break for a delicious picnic lunch (included) and listen as your guide tells stories about the park. After lunch, continue your ride, stopping to hike and take photos. The tour ends back at the meeting point. A minimum of two people is required for booking.
National Parks & Bright Lights
From the Golden Gate Bridge to glowing canyon walls at sunset, this trip captures the beauty of the cities and wilderness of the western US. It’s perfect for the traveller looking to breathe in the scent of the sequoias of Yosemite by day but wanting the comforts of a hotel at night. Prepare yourself for otherworldly hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park and desert scenery in Death Valley – the lowest spot on the continent – before taking an optional helicopter ride above the incomparable Grand Canyon. You won’t just visit the West Coast, you’ll live it.