Welcome to Capitol Reef National Park
Top experiences in Capitol Reef National Park
Recent articles
Capitol Reef National Park activities
Utah Mighty 5
Day 1: Salt Lake City to Arches National Park (Overnight Moab, UT) Pick up at Salt lake City or Las Vegas NV travel to moab to start the trip haveing dinner that night and preparing for the great adventrue. Day 2: Arches National Park & Surrounding Areas (Overnight Moab, UT) Wak up eat breakfast and travel to the first of the National parks Day 3: Canyonlands National Park & Capitol Reef NationalPark (Overnight Torrey, UT) This day we start over again with some great national parks. The travel to Bryce canyon stay ing the night in Bryce Day 4: Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase, NM, & Bryce Canyon National Park (Overnight Bryce City, UT) Day 5: Bryce Canyon National Park & Zion National Park (Overnight Springdale, UT) Day 6: Zion National Park to Salt Lake City (Depart)
Utah's 5 National Parks in 5 Days - Camping
This tour begins and ends in Las Vegas. The pick-up/drop-off location is the North Entrance of the Tropicana Hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip. The trip departs Las Vegas at 7:30am on Monday and arrives back in Las Vegas at 5:00pm on Friday. Day 1 - Depart Las Vegas and arrive in Zion National Park in time to hike the trails and see the stunning sandstone cliffsDay 2 - Depart Zion and arrive in Moab where we will set up camp before exploring Arches National ParkDay 3 - Enjoy breakfast before exploring the rough and rugged landscape in Canyonlands National Park before finishing the day at Dead Horse Point State ParkDay 4 - Depart Moab and drive through Capitol Reef National Park as you make your way to Bryce Canyon National Park for sunset. Also get ready to hike Goblin Valley State Park!Day 5 - Explore the sandstone spires called hoodoo’s which bring the landscape to life as you hike the trails before departing for Las Vegas*All camping equipment and meals are included.
Southwest National Parks Camping and Hiking Tour
Day 1: Meet in Las Vegas for a briefing with the group on the exciting adventures ahead. Set off amongst impressive high desert scenery, making a stop for lunch in the quirky town of Seligman, AZ - the "birthplace of Route 66". Upon arriving to Grand Canyon National Park, you will set up camp for the next two nights. Head to the visitors center for a walk along the rim and the unforgettable first glimpse of the Grand Canyon. After watching an incredible sunset over the canyon, head back to camp. (Meals: D)Day 2: Early morning start for a full day at the Grand Canyon National Park. Choose between a strenuous all day hike, a moderate hike to the first water station and back or an easy day of strolling the Rim Trail. Meet up in the evening for dinner at camp. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 3: An exciting day awaits you in the Navajo Nation and the incredible sandstone formations of Monument Valley National Tribal Park. Meet your Navajo guide and embark on an all day tour by 4x4 visiting rock formations and viewpoints made famous in Hollywood movies. At night, you will sleep in a 'hogan' - traditional Navajo homes. Your Navajo hosts will prepare a traditional meal for you, followed by folk stories and traditional dances around the campfire. An incredible and magical night you will never forget. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 4: You will spend today in Capitol Reef National Park. Layers of sandstone, arches, canyons and striking rock formations will be the back drop for todays incredible hiking adventure. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 5: You will travel along Utah’s Route 12; known as the most beautiful highway in the U.S. through the Grand Staircase-Escalante Wilderness, stopping to explore the incredible beauty along the way. Your destination today is Bryce Canyon National Park. Set out on a group hike into the canyon and marvel at the 'hoodoo' formations that make this park a hikers dream. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 6: Zion National Park is where you will spend the day hiking and taking in the impressive geological formations. Choose between the strenuous 'bucket list' hike of Angels Landing with its incredible views and steep, dramatic cliff drops or take the shuttle to various destination viewpoints to explore the beauty of this gem of the National Park system with shorter hikes. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 7: You will arrive back in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capitol of the World! Free time will be given to walk and explore the Strip area and its many themed casinos. Meet up again in the afternoon to check into your hotel and get ready for the evenings fun. Explore Fremont Street which offers free music and entertainment for all ages and makes for some unforgettable Las Vegas memories. (Meals: B)Day 8: Check out of hotel and depart for home