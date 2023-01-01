Across Pike Place from the Main Arcade are the 1912 Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings, so named because they were the first of the market buildings in which live animals were prohibited. It’s now a maze of global groceries and great little eateries, including Three Girls Bakery, which is as old as the building itself; Storyville Coffee, one of the market's newest businesses; and the insanely popular Crumpet Shop.

When you've finished digesting your baked goods, you can digest a bit of radical literature at Left Bank Books.