These two sculptures of a giant cowboy hat and boots originally embellished a Georgetown gas station in the 1950s – the hat was the pay kiosk, and the boots were the toilets. Obsolete by the 1990s, they lay rotting until foresighted community activists rescued and relocated them to this small local park. Full refurbishments were completed in 2010, meaning the comical cowboy behemoths now look as kitschy as they did in 1954.