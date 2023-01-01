The Georgetown Steam Plant, built in 1906, has one of the last working examples of the large-scale steam turbines that doubled the efficiency of electricity production and shifted the public’s view of electricity from a luxury to a standard part of modern living. The plant ceased operations in 1972 and in 1980 was declared a Historic American Engineering Record site. It's now an education-oriented museum.

Free tours are offered at 11am and 1pm when the plant is open to visitors. Reservations are recommended.