Jimi Hendrix Park

The CD, Madrona & Madison Park

Dedicated to Hendrix in 2006, the park abuts the Northwest African American Museum just north of the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Phase 2 of the park's construction was completed in 2017, adding an artistic shelter meant to represent the fluidity of Hendrix's music. More public art is scheduled to be installed in the coming years.

    Pike Place Market

    2.33 MILES

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

    Museum of Pop Culture

    3.16 MILES

    The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP, the "Experience Music Project") is an inspired marriage between super-modern architecture and legendary rock-and…

    Museum of Flight

    4.85 MILES

    Even people with absolutely no interest in aviation have been known to blink in astonishment at Seattle's Museum of Flight, which takes visitors on a…

    Discovery Park

    6.8 MILES

    Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…

    Olympic Sculpture Park

    3.15 MILES

    This ingenious feat of urban planning is an offshoot of the Seattle Art Museum and it bears the same strong eye for design and curation. There are dozens…

    Chihuly Garden & Glass

    3.21 MILES

    Opened in 2012 and reinforcing Seattle’s position as a leading city of the arts, this exquisite exposition of the life and work of dynamic local sculptor…

    Space Needle

    3.18 MILES

    This streamlined, modern-before-its-time tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair has been the city’s defining symbol for more than 50 years. The needle…

    Hiram M Chittenden Locks

    7.02 MILES

    Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…

1. Northwest African American Museum

0.03 MILES

Small, concise and culturally valuable, NAAM opened in 2008 after more than 30 years of planning. It occupies the space of an old school, which, until the…

2. Colman Park

0.69 MILES

Head south along Lake Washington Blvd E through the very upscale Madrona Park neighborhood and you’ll end up at Colman Park. The entire lakefront stretch…

3. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center

0.99 MILES

This Byzantium Revival building began life in 1915 as a synagogue for a congregation of Orthodox Jews. By 1969 the demographics of the neighborhood had…

4. Washington Hall

1.16 MILES

Originally built in 1908 by the Danish Brotherhood, Washington Hall has been a meeting place, music venue (hosting Billie Holiday, Jimi Hendrix and Duke…

7. Seattle Pinball Museum

1.28 MILES

Got kids? Got kid-like tendencies? Love the buzzers and bells of good old-fashioned analog machines? Lay aside your iPad apps and become a pinball wizard…

8. Hing Hay Park

1.32 MILES

If you need a tranquil spot to rest while wandering the ID, Hing Hay Park lends a little breathing space to this otherwise austere district. The…