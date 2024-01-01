Jimi Hendrix Park

Dedicated to Hendrix in 2006, the park abuts the Northwest African American Museum just north of the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Phase 2 of the park's construction was completed in 2017, adding an artistic shelter meant to represent the fluidity of Hendrix's music. More public art is scheduled to be installed in the coming years.
Nearby The CD, Madrona & Madison Park attractions
1. Northwest African American Museum
0.03 MILES
Small, concise and culturally valuable, NAAM opened in 2008 after more than 30 years of planning. It occupies the space of an old school, which, until the…
0.69 MILES
Head south along Lake Washington Blvd E through the very upscale Madrona Park neighborhood and you’ll end up at Colman Park. The entire lakefront stretch…
3. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center
0.99 MILES
This Byzantium Revival building began life in 1915 as a synagogue for a congregation of Orthodox Jews. By 1969 the demographics of the neighborhood had…
1.16 MILES
Originally built in 1908 by the Danish Brotherhood, Washington Hall has been a meeting place, music venue (hosting Billie Holiday, Jimi Hendrix and Duke…
5. Donnie Chin International Children’s Park
1.19 MILES
If your offspring aren’t up for exploring the Asian markets or sitting still for a dim-sum brunch, then bring them to this diminutive coming-up-for-air…
6. Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience
1.21 MILES
The beautiful Wing Luke museum examines Asia Pacific American culture, focusing on prickly issues such as Chinese settlement in the 1880s and Japanese…
1.28 MILES
Got kids? Got kid-like tendencies? Love the buzzers and bells of good old-fashioned analog machines? Lay aside your iPad apps and become a pinball wizard…
1.32 MILES
If you need a tranquil spot to rest while wandering the ID, Hing Hay Park lends a little breathing space to this otherwise austere district. The…