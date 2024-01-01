Church of St Mary the Virgin

The Marina, Fisherman’s Wharf & the Piers

You'd expect to see this rustic Arts and Crafts–style building on the slopes of Tahoe, not Pacific Heights, but this Episcopal church is full of surprises. The structure dates from 1891, but the church has kept pace with its progressive-minded parish, with homeless-community outreach, adult forums and exceptional music programs during Sunday services.

Nearby The Marina, Fisherman’s Wharf & the Piers attractions

1. Vedanta Society

0.2 MILES

Meandering the Marina, you'll pass Mexican-inspired art deco buildings, Victorian mansions, generic bay-windowed boxes – and, hello, what's this? A…

2. Baker Street Steps

0.46 MILES

A quiet alternative to adjacent Lyon St's social and fitness scene, Baker St's 200 steep, narrow steps between Broadway and Vallejo St are dense with…

3. Lyon Street Steps

0.54 MILES

Two blocks of Lyon St, between Broadway and Green St, are flanked by forests and glamorous mansions – including Senator Dianne Feinstein's – and offer jaw…

4. Octagon House

0.55 MILES

Crafty architects are always trying to cut corners on clients, and architect William C McElroy has done so splendidly with this house. This is among the…

5. Swedenborgian Church

0.65 MILES

Radical ideals in the form of distinctive buildings make beloved SF landmarks; this standout 1894 example is the collaborative effort of 19th-century Bay…

6. Haas-Lilienthal House

0.73 MILES

If these red-velvet parlor walls could talk this 1886 Queen Anne–style Victorian could tell you about earthquakes, booms, busts and untimely deaths. This…

7. Palace of Fine Arts

0.75 MILES

Like a fossilized party favor, this romantic, ersatz Greco-Roman ruin is the city's memento from the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition. The…

8. Cottage Row

0.75 MILES

Detour to days of yore, when this neighborhood was a sleepy seaside village – before lumber barons arrived with bombastic Victorian fanfare. Serene…