You'd expect to see this rustic Arts and Crafts–style building on the slopes of Tahoe, not Pacific Heights, but this Episcopal church is full of surprises. The structure dates from 1891, but the church has kept pace with its progressive-minded parish, with homeless-community outreach, adult forums and exceptional music programs during Sunday services.
Church of St Mary the Virgin
The Marina, Fisherman’s Wharf & the Piers
