Artist Leo Villareal's installation of twinkling LED lights along the western span will make you swear the Bay Bridge is winking at you. In 2013, Villareal strung 25,000 lights along the vertical suspension cables, transforming the 1.8-mile span into the world's largest LED display. The display was meant to be temporary, but people liked it so much that they raised $4 million to make it permanent. The light show runs nightly from dusk to dawn, shimmering in never-repeating patterns.