If there was a time that Salesforce employees could have a night on the town without thinking about work, that time is over. The top nine stories of the Salesforce Tower (which at 1030ft is already the tallest building west of the Mississippi) are now festooned in 11,000 LED lights creating a giant, circular screen. Each night, as part of the highest altitude public art installation in the world, it broadcasts images captured by cameras around the city.

These include things like waves crashing, birds flying and women dancing, and according to the artist Jim Campbell, they are visible from as far away as Sonoma County, and also outer space. So this is one attraction that, like it or not, every visitor will see.

There is talk of an observation deck near the top of the tower opening to visitors in the near future.