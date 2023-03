Slide, climb and feel your way – in total darkness – through the labyrinth of the Tactile Dome at the Exploratorium, the city's standout science museum. The dome was originally created in 1971 by, no joke, Dr August Coppola (as in, actor Nicolas Cage's dad and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola's brother) but was revamped and opened to the public in 2013.

Advance reservations and a separate ticket are required for the dome.