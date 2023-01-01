Like surviving members of the Grateful Dead, this purple Victorian sports a touch of gray – but during the Summer of Love, this was where Jerry Garcia and bandmates blew minds, amps and brain cells. After they were busted for drugs in 1967, the Dead held a press conference here arguing for decriminalization. They claimed if everyone who smoked marijuana were arrested, San Francisco would be empty. Point taken, eventually – in 2016, California legalized adult recreational marijuana use in private (read: not the sidewalk, dude).