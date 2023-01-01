Dragons bring this shadowy brick byway roaring to life. The narrow entryway is illuminated with 'Dragon Boats Chasing Moonlight,' a new mosaic mural composed of 30,000 shimmering iridescent tiles. Incredibly, the artists behind this dazzling artwork are neighborhood kids from the Chinatown Community Development Center's youth program, working with mosaic mentor Margarita Soyfertis.

Follow Jeremy Novy's signature coi fish stenciled on the pavement, and emerge at the other end of the alley at another dragon mural. Multimedia artist Justin Hoover collaborated with Gold Mountain Calligraphy to illustrate this poignant duai lien (14-character) poem about Chinatown history: 'Digging for gold, (we) experience bitterness and tears. Building the railway, (we) are credited for its success.'