You can see all the way to China from the Hilton's 3rd floor inside this cultural center, which hosts exhibits ranging from showcases of contemporary Chinese ink-brush painters to installations of kung-fu punching bags studded with fighting words. In odd-numbered years, don't miss Present Tense Biennial, where 30-plus Bay Area artists present personal takes on Chinese culture. Visit the Center's satellite gallery at 41 Ross Alley for contemporary collaborations; for local historical perspectives, book the Center's Chinatown Heritage Walking Tours.

Check the online schedule for upcoming concerts, hands-on arts workshops for adults and children, Mandarin classes and genealogy services.