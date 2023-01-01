There was no place to go but up in Chinatown in the 19th century, when laws restricted where Chinese San Franciscans could live and work. Atop barber shops, laundries and diners lining Waverly Pl, you'll spot lantern-festooned balconies of temples – including Tin How Temple, built in 1852. Its altar miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. To pay your respects, follow sandalwood-incense aromas up three flights of stairs. Entry is free, but offerings are customary for temple upkeep. No photography inside, please.