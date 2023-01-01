Follow trails of deleted White House tweets, lost Grateful Dead tapes and defunct Nintendo gamer magazines to this 1923 Greek Revival landmark. In a former Christian Science church, the nonprofit Internet Archive hosts more than 30 petabytes (that's 300 million gigabytes) of bygone media, and counting. The archive is run by 100-plus dedicated volunteer archivists, depicted in ceramic sculptures by artist Nuala Creed.

Check the website for Friday visits (1pm to 2pm) and tours, often led by founder, internet pioneer and Alexa inventor Brewster Kahle.