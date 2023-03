Take a walk on the 'wild' side at this 1800-acre open-range zoo, sibling of the San Diego Zoo, in the suburban San Pasqual Valley. Giraffes graze, lions lounge and rhinos roam more or less freely on the valley floor. For that instant safari feel, board the Africa tram ride, which tours you around the second-largest 'continent' in just 25 minutes. Opening hours vary; call or check online.

The park is about a 35-mile drive from San Diego's Downtown via I-5 north. Parking is $15.