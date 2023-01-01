One of the last remaining tidal wetlands in California, Batiquitos Lagoon separates Carlsbad from Encinitas. A self-guided tour lets you explore area plants, including the prickly pear cactus, coastal sage scrub and eucalyptus trees, as well as lagoon birds such as the great heron and the snowy egret. One artificial island in the lagoon is a nesting site for endangered terns and plovers. You can hike the reserve anytime, but stop by the nature center if it’s open.