Albright Visitor Center

Mammoth's recently revamped visitor center explores the park’s early history and formation – including the role the army played in protecting Yellowstone from poachers and vandals. Don't miss the fine photographs of former superintendent Norris in his trademark buckskins, and mountain man Jim Bridger bearing an uncanny resemblance to country singer Willie Nelson. Rangers give talks several times a day.

The visitor-center complex is named for Horace Albright, park superintendent from 1919 to 1929 and director of the National Park Service from 1929 to 1933. The center was formerly the army’s bachelor quarters. The Mammoth Backcountry Office is in the basement. The center is also popular for its free wi-fi.