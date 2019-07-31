Since 1977, this art space has hosted the avant-garde. It now occupies several buildings in the Mexican War Streets neighborhood, and always has something…
Western Pennsylvania
The Alleghenies form the forested, stony spine of Pennsylvania, and amid the hollows and rushing streams are sylvan glades so ideally beautiful that Frank Lloyd Wright once built his most famous house here (not that he ever lived in it). For all that natural beauty, this is largely rust-belt country, a land peppered with steel towns that have fallen on hard times. But the biggest town of them all – Pittsburgh – has managed to reverse the rot of economic depression and synthesize the area's scrappy mountain spirit with an embrace of diversity and oddball aesthetics.
See
Mattress Factory
Since 1977, this art space has hosted the avant-garde. It now occupies several buildings in the Mexican War Streets neighborhood, and always has something…
See
Duquesne Incline
This nifty funicular and its Monongahela Incline twin down the road, both built in the late 19th century, are Pittsburgh icons, zipping up the steep slope…
See
Andy Warhol Museum
This six-story museum celebrates Pittsburgh's coolest native son, Andy Warhol, who moved to NYC, got a nose job and made himself famous with pop art. One…
See
Fallingwater
This Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece is simply one of the architectural wonders of the world. Completed in 1938 as a weekend retreat for the Kaufmanns,…
See
Cathedral of Learning
Soaring 42 stories, this Gothic tower at the center of the University of Pittsburgh is a city landmark. It has a 4-storey common room at ground level and…
See
Carnegie Museums
Founded in 1895, these neighboring institutions are both tremendous troves of knowledge. The Carnegie Museum of Art has European treasures and an…
See
Frick Art & Historical Center
Henry Clay Frick, of New York City's Frick Collection fame, built his steel fortune in Pittsburgh. This Frick shows a small art collection (including…
See
Kentuck Knob
This home, designed in 1953 by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1956, is built into the side of a rolling hill with stunning panoramic views. It's…
See
Fort Ligonier
Compared to the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, the French and Indian War, often considered the 'first world war' and known as the Seven Years War in…