The largest historic house in the Fairmount Park, Strawberry Mansion features a Federal-style main section built in the 1790s with disproportionately large Greek Revival wings added in the 1820s. Inside are some fine antiques and art including porcelain, furniture and Victorian dolls.

The mansion was originally called Summerville and got its present name in the mid-19th century when its occupants sold strawberries and cream to the public.