One of two historic houses in Fairmount Park managed by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Cedar Grove was moved here from its original location in Frankford in 1928. Buried beneath various architectural additions, including a wraparound porch and a 3rd-floor extension with a gambrel roof, is the original 18th-century summer house of grey native stone.

The interior can only be viewed on guided tours, except between November 30 and December 23 when the rooms are dressed for the holidays as they would have been a century ago.