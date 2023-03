Parents will have a lot of fun at what's definitely a kiddo goldmine: splash around learning about bubbles, race toy cars, wander through a 'wonderland' of trick mirrors and illusions, ride a beautiful antique fairground carousel. Note the arm of the Statue of Liberty…made out of toys!

Memorial Hall is where the 1876 Centennial Exposition was held and is one of the few remaining buildings in the park from that event. Its basement houses a scale-model of the Exposition (costs extra).