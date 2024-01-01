Ellen Phillips Samuel Memorial

This riverside garden section of Fairmount Park comprises three terraces decorated with 17 sculptures that were commissioned between 1933 and 1961. Among these are Jacques Lipchitz's Spirit of Enterprise, Wheeler Williams' The Settling of the Seaboard and Harry Rosin's The Quaker and The Puritan.

