This 1799 mansion is named after the lemon trees that once grew in the greenhouses that were here in the early 19th century. The Federal-style mansion is notable for its stack of oval rooms and views of the city skyline.

The house was originally commissioned by Robert Morris, a major financier and signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. In the mid-19th century the estate was the first section of land formally acquired by the City for the creation of Fairmount Park.