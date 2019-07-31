From Logan Sq, Benjamin Franklin Pkwy runs northwest ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, passing several other museums and civic landmarks along the way. Eastern State Penitentiary is a short walk east of the art museum, while massive Fairmount Park stretches some 4 miles northwest to the Falls Bridge near Manayunk. The park, which is dotted with historic mansions, is divided by the Schuylkill River with attractions including the zoo, Please Touch Museum and Shofuso Japanese Garden & Park falling on the west side.