Logan Square & Fairmount
From Logan Sq, Benjamin Franklin Pkwy runs northwest ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, passing several other museums and civic landmarks along the way. Eastern State Penitentiary is a short walk east of the art museum, while massive Fairmount Park stretches some 4 miles northwest to the Falls Bridge near Manayunk. The park, which is dotted with historic mansions, is divided by the Schuylkill River with attractions including the zoo, Please Touch Museum and Shofuso Japanese Garden & Park falling on the west side.
Explore Logan Square & Fairmount
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
The premier cultural institution in Philadelphia, this epic art museum would stand out even without Rocky's famous antics on the east steps. Every visitor…
- Barnes Foundation
Since 2012, Dr Albert C Barnes' eye-popping collection of artworks – predominantly focused on French masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th…
- FFairmount Park
The snaking Schuylkill River bisects this 2050-acre green space, the largest city park in the US, splitting it into east and west sections. On either side…
- FFranklin Institute
You could easily spend the better part of the day touring this world-class science museum. As well as being the venue for temporary blockbuster science…
- PParkway Central Library
Worth visiting for its splendid architecture, this main branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia has free tours at 10am on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday…
- FFairmount Waterworks
A National Historic Engineering Landmark, this beautiful Greek Revival complex was built in 1815 and pumped water from the Schuylkill River for the city's…
- EEastern State Penitentiary
The modern prison didn't just happen – it was invented, and Eastern State Penitentiary was the first one, opened in 1829 and finally closed in 1971. A…
- PPlease Touch Museum
Parents will have a lot of fun at what's definitely a kiddo goldmine: splash around learning about bubbles, race toy cars, wander through a 'wonderland'…
- RRodin Museum
This is the only institution outside of Paris dedicated to the French sculptor Auguste Rodin. The superb collection is based on works amassed by Jules E…
